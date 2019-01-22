Monteverdi Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The Monteverdi Choir was founded in 1964 by Sir John Eliot Gardiner for a performance of the Monteverdi Vespers (1610) in King's College Chapel, Cambridge. A specialist Baroque ensemble, the Choir has become famous for its stylistic conviction and extensive repertoire, encompassing music from the Renaissance period to Classical music of the 20th century. They often appear with John Eliot Gardiner's orchestras, the English Baroque Soloists and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique.
A budget-range double CD entitled "A Classic Christmas" was released by Universal in 2005, which included two of the choir's recordings from 1998 ("Past Three O'Clock" and "The Lamb"), and which (presumably incorrectly) billed them as The Monteverdi Singers.
On 5 March 2014 the Choir celebrated its 50th anniversary with a repeat performance of the Monteverdi Vespers from King's College Chapel, in a concert broadcast live by BBC Radio 3.
Monteverdi Choir Tracks
Cantata no. 12 BWV.12 (Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen)
O ewiges Feuer, o Ursprung der Liebe (Cantata No 34)
Cantata no. 70 BWV.70 (Wachet, betet, seid bereit allezeit)
The Return of Ulysses (Act 1, Scene 6)
Requiem aeternam (Requiem (K.626) in D minor)
Parce Mihi Domine
These delights if thou canst give (L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato)
Meine Seel erhebt den Herren (Cantata No 10)
Cantata no. 70, Wachet! betet! betet! wachet! (extract)
Magnificat in E flat, BWV 243a: I. Magnificat anima mea Dominum
Cantata No 65: Chorus and Chorale
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied!, BWV 190
He shall drink of the brook (Dixit Dominus)
I'm Seventeen Come Sunday
Scylla and Glaucus (Act 4 sc.5)
Past Three O'Clock
Mass in F major BWV.233: Gloria in excelsis Deo
Weihnachts-Oratorium (BWV.248); Pt.2, nos.19 - 21
Musikalische Exequien: Concert in Form einer teutschen Begräbnis-Missa, SWV 279
Christmas Oratorio, BWV.248: Jauchzet, frohlocket
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Orpheus and Eurydice, final chorus Act 3
Psalm 24
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orleans - 1. Dieu! qu'il la fait bon regarder!
Nesciens mater virgo virum
Lacrimosa (Requiem)
Requiem: Dies irae
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
Mass in B minor Cum sancto spiritu
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Versa est in luctum
Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
O nata lux de lumine
Christmas Oratorio: 'Jauchzet, frohlocket' opening chorus of Part 1
Mass in B minor, BWV 232 (Crucifixus; Et resurrexit)
Gente,gente, all'armi
Wohl dem, der sich auf seinen Gott (Cantata No 139)
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243 (Magnificat anima mea)
Es tont ein voller Harfenklang (4 Songs Op.17)
Scotch Strathspey and Reel
Cantata No 50, 'Nun ist das Heil und die Kraft'
Drum so lasst uns immerdar (Cantata No 115)
Er sehnet sich nach unserm Schreien (Cantata No 115)
Bete aber auch dabei (Cantata No 115)
Liebster Gott, wann werd ich sterben (Cantata No 8)
Vigilate for 5 voices
Gott, der Herr, ist Sonn' und Schild (Cantata no.79, BWV.79)
Sanctus (Mass No 1 in D minor)
Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine (St John Passion, BWV 245)
Behold, the tabernacle of God
Grieving, weeping, and mourning.
21st Century Opera
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - excerpt (2017)
Highlights from the National Youth Orchestra Prom (2017)
Hallelujah from Handel's Messiah
'Easter Hymn' from Cavalleria Rusticana (Mascagni)
Kodaly: Dances of Galanta
Ding! Dong! Merrily On High
Proms interval talk: Life in the Choir of King's College, Cambridge