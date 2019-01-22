The Monteverdi Choir was founded in 1964 by Sir John Eliot Gardiner for a performance of the Monteverdi Vespers (1610) in King's College Chapel, Cambridge. A specialist Baroque ensemble, the Choir has become famous for its stylistic conviction and extensive repertoire, encompassing music from the Renaissance period to Classical music of the 20th century. They often appear with John Eliot Gardiner's orchestras, the English Baroque Soloists and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique.

A budget-range double CD entitled "A Classic Christmas" was released by Universal in 2005, which included two of the choir's recordings from 1998 ("Past Three O'Clock" and "The Lamb"), and which (presumably incorrectly) billed them as The Monteverdi Singers.

On 5 March 2014 the Choir celebrated its 50th anniversary with a repeat performance of the Monteverdi Vespers from King's College Chapel, in a concert broadcast live by BBC Radio 3.