Carlo ColombaraOperatic bass. Born 1964
Carlo Colombara
1964
Carlo Colombara Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Colombara (born 1964 in Bologna, Italy) is an Italian operatic bass. He has sung leading roles in many major opera houses including Teatro alla Scala (Milan, Italy); the Vienna State Opera (Vienna, Austria); the Real Teatro di San Carlo (Naples, Italy); the Arena di Verona (Verona, Italy); the Royal Opera House (London, United Kingdom), and The Metropolitan Opera (New York City).
Carlo Colombara Tracks
La Favorita - Act IV: Fernand! Fernand! pourrai-je le trouver? ... Mes voeux so
Gaetano Donizetti
La Favorita - Act IV: Fernand! Fernand! pourrai-je le trouver? ... Mes voeux so
Orchestra
Choir
