Linda Gail LewisBorn 18 July 1947
Linda Gail Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2fe484f-4f35-4e0e-a954-2f6d5843b009
Linda Gail Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Gail Lewis (born July 18, 1947, in Ferriday, Louisiana, United States) is an American singer and pianist. She has recorded with Stephen Ackles, Van Morrison, and with her brother, Jerry Lee Lewis. She also has recorded with her two daughters, MaryJean Ferguson and Annie Marie Dolan, in a group called the Lewis 3. She is married to Eddie Braddock, former Stax promotions director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Linda Gail Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Paradise To Me
Linda Gail Lewis
Paradise To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise To Me
Last played on
Lie and deny
Linda Gail Lewis
Lie and deny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lie and deny
Last played on
Lovin` Up A Storm
Linda Gail Lewis
Lovin` Up A Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovin` Up A Storm
Last played on
Jambalaya (feat. Linda Gail Lewis)
Van Morrison
Jambalaya (feat. Linda Gail Lewis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kym67.jpglink
Jambalaya (feat. Linda Gail Lewis)
Last played on
Roll On (Clickety Clack)
Linda Gail Lewis
Roll On (Clickety Clack)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll On (Clickety Clack)
Last played on
ROCKIN` MY LIFE AWAY
Linda Gail Lewis
ROCKIN` MY LIFE AWAY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ROCKIN` MY LIFE AWAY
Last played on
SPELLBOUND
Linda Gail Lewis
SPELLBOUND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SPELLBOUND
Last played on
HARD ROCKIN` MAN
Linda Gail Lewis
HARD ROCKIN` MAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HARD ROCKIN` MAN
Last played on
LOVE SICK
Linda Gail Lewis
LOVE SICK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOVE SICK
Last played on
LOVE KEEPS CALLING
Linda Gail Lewis
LOVE KEEPS CALLING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOVE KEEPS CALLING
Last played on
Something Beautiful
Linda Gail Lewis
Something Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Beautiful
Last played on
I`LL BE THERE (IF YOU EVER WANT ME)
Linda Gail Lewis
I`LL BE THERE (IF YOU EVER WANT ME)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cadillac Rock
Linda Gail Lewis
Cadillac Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cadillac Rock
Last played on
Old Time Rock'n' Roll
Linda Gail Lewis
Old Time Rock'n' Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Time Rock'n' Roll
Last played on
Break Up The Party
Linda Gail Lewis
Break Up The Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
88 FRIENDS
Linda Gail Lewis
88 FRIENDS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
88 FRIENDS
Last played on
DARK AND LONELY ROAD
Linda Gail Lewis
DARK AND LONELY ROAD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DARK AND LONELY ROAD
Last played on
Big Bayou
Linda Gail Lewis
Big Bayou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Bayou
Last played on
Absence Makes The Heart Go Wander
Linda Gail Lewis
Absence Makes The Heart Go Wander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Hard Bible
Linda Gail Lewis
Last Hard Bible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Hard Bible
Last played on
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Linda Gail Lewis
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Last played on
Linda Gail Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist