Linda Gail Lewis (born July 18, 1947, in Ferriday, Louisiana, United States) is an American singer and pianist. She has recorded with Stephen Ackles, Van Morrison, and with her brother, Jerry Lee Lewis. She also has recorded with her two daughters, MaryJean Ferguson and Annie Marie Dolan, in a group called the Lewis 3. She is married to Eddie Braddock, former Stax promotions director.