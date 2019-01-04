Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds were a 1970s soft rock trio from Los Angeles. The original members were Dan Hamilton (guitar/lead vocal), Joe Frank Carollo (bass/vocal), and Tommy Reynolds (multi-instrumentalist/vocal), all of whom had previously played in The T-Bones, a 1960s band noted for the instrumental hit "No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach's In)".

The group first hit the charts in 1971 with "Don't Pull Your Love". Reynolds left the group in late 1972, and was replaced by keyboardist Alan Dennison, but the band kept the name 'Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds'. This revised line-up performed the group's biggest hit, 1975's "Fallin' in Love".