Hamilton, Joe Frank & ReynoldsFormed 1970. Disbanded June 1976
Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2fcf471-0fca-44b1-b074-ec45ad59e205
Biography (Wikipedia)
Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds were a 1970s soft rock trio from Los Angeles. The original members were Dan Hamilton (guitar/lead vocal), Joe Frank Carollo (bass/vocal), and Tommy Reynolds (multi-instrumentalist/vocal), all of whom had previously played in The T-Bones, a 1960s band noted for the instrumental hit "No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach's In)".
The group first hit the charts in 1971 with "Don't Pull Your Love". Reynolds left the group in late 1972, and was replaced by keyboardist Alan Dennison, but the band kept the name 'Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds'. This revised line-up performed the group's biggest hit, 1975's "Fallin' in Love".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Fallin' In Love
Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds
Fallin' In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fallin' In Love
Last played on
Don't Pull Your Love
Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds
Don't Pull Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Pull Your Love
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist