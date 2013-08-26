Floyd JonesBlues performer and songwriter. Born 21 July 1917. Died 19 December 1989
Floyd Jones
Floyd Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Floyd Jones (July 21, 1917 – December 19, 1989) was an American blues singer, guitarist and songwriter. He was one of the first of the new generation of electric blues artists to record in Chicago after World War II, and a number of his recordings are regarded as classics of the Chicago blues idiom. His song "On the Road Again" was a top 10 hit for Canned Heat in 1968. Notably for a blues artist of his era, several of his songs have economic or social themes, such as "Stockyard Blues" (which refers to a strike at the Union Stock Yards), "Hard Times" and "Schooldays".
