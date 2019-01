Lanterns on the Lake are a five-piece indie rock band from Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. The band is composed of Hazel Wilde, Paul Gregory, Oliver Ketteringham, Bob Allan and Angela Chan. The group's material is released in Europe by Bella Union and by PIAS in the USA.

