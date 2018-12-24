Lanterns on the Lake
Lanterns on the Lake Biography (Wikipedia)
Lanterns on the Lake are a five-piece indie rock band from Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. The band is composed of Hazel Wilde, Paul Gregory, Oliver Ketteringham, Bob Allan and Angela Chan. The group's material is released in Europe by Bella Union and by PIAS in the USA.
Lanterns on the Lake Tracks
In The Bleak Midwinter (6 Music Session, 23 Dec 2011)
Lanterns on the Lake
In The Bleak Midwinter (6 Music Session, 23 Dec 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
In the Bleak Midwinter
Lanterns on the Lake
In the Bleak Midwinter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
In the Bleak Midwinter
Last played on
Lungs Quicken
Lanterns on the Lake
Lungs Quicken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
Lungs Quicken
Last played on
Ships In The Rain
Lanterns on the Lake
Ships In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
Ships In The Rain
Last played on
Until The Colours Run (Radio Edit)
Lanterns on the Lake
Until The Colours Run (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
Until The Colours Run (Radio Edit)
Last played on
You Need Better
Lanterns on the Lake
You Need Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
You Need Better
Last played on
Keep On Trying
Lanterns on the Lake
Keep On Trying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
Keep On Trying
Last played on
The Crawl
Lanterns on the Lake
The Crawl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
The Crawl
Last played on
In The Bleak Midwinter (6 Music Sesson, 26 Sept 2011)
Lanterns on the Lake
In The Bleak Midwinter (6 Music Sesson, 26 Sept 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
A Kingdom (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
Lanterns on the Lake
A Kingdom (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
Faultlines (Live at The Quay Sessions)
Lanterns on the Lake
Faultlines (Live at The Quay Sessions)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
Faultlines (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
Lanterns on the Lake
Faultlines (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
Stuck For An Outline (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
Lanterns on the Lake
Stuck For An Outline (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
Cold Days From The Birdhouse (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
Lanterns on the Lake
Cold Days From The Birdhouse (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
The Crawl (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
Lanterns on the Lake
The Crawl (The Quay Sessions, 10 Feb 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
Through The Cellar Door
Lanterns on the Lake
Through The Cellar Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039tb7z.jpglink
Through The Cellar Door
Last played on
I'll Stall Them
Lanterns on the Lake
I'll Stall Them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzl3.jpglink
I'll Stall Them
Last played on
