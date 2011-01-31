Bridezilla were a band from Sydney, Australia formed in 2005, during their early years of High School. They played their farewell show at the Oxford Arts Factory on 16 January 2013.

The band composed of vocalist Holiday Sidewinder, Pia May, the band's guitarist, Millie Hall on Saxophone, Daisy Tulley on violin, and drummer Josh Bush.

In September 2007, the band signed with Ivy League Records and released their debut Self Titled EP on 24 November 2007. In February 2009, they signed to Inertia (independent record company) with in-house label Inertia Recordings, and released their debut full-length album 'The First Dance' on 30 October 2009.