The Végh Quartet was a Hungarian string quartet founded in 1940 and led by its first violinist Sándor Végh for 40 years. The quartet was based in Budapest until it departed Hungary in 1946. It is particularly known for its recordings of the Beethoven (recorded twice – 1952 mono and 1972-4 stereo) and Bartók cycles. The quartet disbanded in 1980.
Quartet No. 5 (1934) Sz 102
Béla Bartók
