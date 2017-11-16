Milton BabbittBorn 10 May 1916. Died 29 January 2011
Milton Byron Babbitt (May 10, 1916 – January 29, 2011) was an American composer, music theorist, and teacher. He is particularly noted for his serial and electronic music.
Semi-Simple Variations
Semi-Simple Variations
It Takes Twelve To Tango
It Takes Twelve To Tango
Composition for Synthesizer
Composition for Synthesizer
Soli e Duettini
Soli e Duettini
Accompanied Recitative
Accompanied Recitative
An Encore
An Encore
Autobiography of the Eye
Autobiography of the Eye
Philomel
Philomel
None But the Lonely Flute
None But the Lonely Flute
Homily
Homily
Reflections
Reflections
All Set
All Set
Quatrains
Quatrains
