Mindy Jostyn (June 5, 1956 in Long Island City - March 10, 2005 in Hudson, New York) was an American singer and multi-instrumentalist.
Jostyn grew up in San Jose, California and Wellesley, Massachusetts. When she was eleven years old she founded her first band, "The Tigers". Her musical focal points were folk rock and pop. She played violin, guitar and harp, among other instruments. Before embarking on her solo career she was much sought-after by international artists like Joe Jackson, Billy Joel, The Hooters, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Bon Jovi and Shania Twain. She was married to Jacob Brackman, an American journalist, author and lyricist. She died of cancer in March 2005.
