Adam FrenchSongwriter from Congleton. Born 6 January 1993
Adam French
1993-01-06
Adam French Performances & Interviews
Adam French's BBC Introducing story. 2016-04-28
Adam French’s BBC Introducing story
Adam French - Ivory. Featuring on the Radio 1 playlist during the week beginning 27th October 2014.
Adam French - Ivory
Adam French Tracks
Wanna Be Here
Wanna Be Here
You From The Rest
You From The Rest
Incompatible (Stripped Version)
Incompatible (Stripped Version)
Incompatible
Incompatible
The Rat
The Rat
Weightless
Weightless
You From The Rest (acoustic)
You From The Rest (acoustic)
No Cigar
No Cigar
Skin Deep
Skin Deep
Euthanasia (Live in New York for BBC Introducing from Stoke)
Euthanasia (Live in New York for BBC Introducing from Stoke)
Euthanasia
Euthanasia
Hunter
Hunter
The Optimist
The Optimist
Face To Face
Face To Face
Upcoming Events
26
Mar
2019
Adam French
Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
28
Mar
2019
Adam French
The Green Door Store, Brighton, UK
29
Mar
2019
Adam French
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
1
Apr
2019
Adam French
Oslo Hackney, London, UK
3
Apr
2019
Adam French
The Garage, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T01:36:20
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Adam French Links
