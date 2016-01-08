Juice=JuiceFormed 25 February 2013
Juice=Juice Biography (Wikipedia)
Juice=Juice, pronounced "Juice Juice", is an 8-member Japanese girl group, formed in 2013. It is positioned as a unit formed of 6 trainee members of Hello! Project.
Juice=Juice was nominated for the 2013 TBS Japan Record Award in the category of "Best Newcomer" and won a New Artist Award. In February 2016, Juice=Juice starred in a Japanese drama called Budokan.
As of June 2018, there are 8 members, two of which have announced their graduation in 2019.
