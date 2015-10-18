Lil’ KleineBorn 15 October 1994
Lil’ Kleine
1994-10-15
Lil’ Kleine Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorik Scholten (born 15 October 1994), known professionally as Lil' Kleine, is a Dutch musician. He collaborated with fellow rapper Ronnie Flex [nl] to produce the number one single "Drank & Drugs [nl]" and the number one album WOP!.
Lil’ Kleine Tracks
Drank En Drugs (D'Maduro Sober Bootleg)
