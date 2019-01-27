Holly JohnsonBorn 9 February 1960
Holly Johnson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02d6h06.jpg
1960-02-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2ead4a9-26ed-4ca3-bee2-6e08c829c3a3
Holly Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
William Holly Johnson (born William Johnson, 9 February 1960), known professionally as Holly Johnson, is an English artist, musician, and writer, best known as the lead vocalist of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, who achieved huge commercial success in the mid-1980s. Prior to that, in the late 1970s he was a bassist for the band Big in Japan. In 1989, Johnson's debut solo album, Blast, reached number one in the UK albums chart. Two singles from the album – "Love Train" and "Americanos" – reached the top 5 of the UK Singles Chart. In the 1990s he also embarked on writing, painting, and printmaking careers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Holly Johnson Performances & Interviews
- Holly Johnson and Gary Barlowhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p404d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03p404d.jpg2016-03-26T15:16:00.000ZThe 80s icon and Take That singer on their soundtrack to the Eddie The Eagle filmhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03p404g
Holly Johnson and Gary Barlow
- Holly Johnson pays Mark Goodier a 'Fly'-ing visit.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l22y8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l22y8.jpg2016-02-29T16:30:00.000ZHolly discusses working with Gary Barlow on his new song 'Ascension' from the album Fly.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l22ym
Holly Johnson pays Mark Goodier a 'Fly'-ing visit.
- Holly Johnson Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016bvt6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016bvt6.jpg2013-03-15T20:00:00.000ZTo mark 25 years of Comic Relief, Bryan chats to Holly Johnson in celebration of the '80s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016bwj3
Holly Johnson Interview
Holly Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Love Train
Holly Johnson
Love Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02d6h18.jpglink
Love Train
Last played on
Americanos
Holly Johnson
Americanos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02d6h18.jpglink
Americanos
Last played on
As If We Never Said Goodbye (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Holly Johnson
As If We Never Said Goodbye (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02d6h18.jpglink
In And Out Of Love
Holly Johnson
In And Out Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0257ys7.jpglink
In And Out Of Love
Last played on
Ascension (Album Version)
Holly Johnson
Ascension (Album Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02d6h06.jpglink
Ascension (Album Version)
Last played on
Holly Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist