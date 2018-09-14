John GorkaBorn 27 July 1958
John Gorka (born July 27, 1958) is a contemporary American folk musician. In 1991, Rolling Stone magazine called him "the preeminent male singer-songwriter of what has been dubbed the New Folk Movement."
Flying Red Horse
John Gorka
Flying Red Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flying Red Horse
Last played on
Coshieville
John Gorka
Coshieville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkhr.jpglink
Coshieville
Last played on
Over There
John Gorka
Over There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over There
Last played on
The Lock Keeper
John Gorka
The Lock Keeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lock Keeper
Last played on
Love is Our Cross to Bear
John Gorka
John Gorka
Love is Our Cross to Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is Our Cross to Bear
Last played on
I'm From New Jersey
John Gorka
I'm From New Jersey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm From New Jersey
Last played on
Temporary Road
John Gorka
Temporary Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Temporary Road
Last played on
Arroyo Seco
John Gorka
Arroyo Seco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arroyo Seco
Last played on
Blues With A Rising Sun
John Gorka
John Gorka
Blues With A Rising Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues With A Rising Sun
Last played on
Mennonite Girl
John Gorka
Mennonite Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mennonite Girl
Last played on
You're on Your Way
John Gorka
You're on Your Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're on Your Way
Last played on
Morningside
John Gorka
Morningside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morningside
Last played on
The Water is Wide
John Gorka
The Water is Wide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Water is Wide
Last played on
If I Could Forget to Breathe
John Gorka
John Gorka
If I Could Forget to Breathe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holed Up Mason City
John Gorka
Holed Up Mason City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holed Up Mason City
Last played on
Scorpion
Eliza Gilkyson
Scorpion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkhr.jpglink
Scorpion
Last played on
Let Them In
John Gorka
Let Them In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Them In
Last played on
Girl of the North Country
John Gorka
John Gorka
Girl of the North Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl of the North Country
Last played on
Furniture
John Gorka
Furniture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Furniture
Last played on
Snow Don't Fall
John Gorka
Snow Don't Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snow Don't Fall
Last played on
Bigtime Lonesome
John Gorka
Bigtime Lonesome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bigtime Lonesome
Last played on
Just Like a Woman
John Gorka
Just Like a Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Like a Woman
Last played on
Bright Side of Down
John Gorka
Bright Side of Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Side of Down
Last played on
Semper Fi
John Gorka
Semper Fi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Semper Fi
Last played on
