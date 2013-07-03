Kristján Kristjánsson also known as KK is an Icelandic blues and folk musician.

KK was born on March 26, 1956 in Minnesota, United States, but later moved to Iceland with his family. He attended music school in Malmö, Sweden for four years and then played his way across Europe from 1985 until 1990, when he returned to Iceland. He has been nominated for the Gríma Prize twice and has been awarded the Icelandic Music Prize twice.

In 2007 he toured to Shanghai with Magnús Eiríksson ("Maggi") and Óttar Felix Hauksson in advance of the release of their next recording there and in Iceland. In 2010 he played with his band at the World Expo in Shanghai, representing Iceland.

KK appeared as supporting character "Gunnar", an Icelandic musician that is the father of Tuppence Middleton's character, Riley Blue/Gunnarsdóttir, on the Netflix series Sense8.