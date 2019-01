Celebration is a psychedelic soul band based out of Baltimore, Maryland. Formed in 2004 the band is composed of singer Katrina Ford, multi-instrumentalist Sean Antanaitis and drummer David Bergander, with a number of additional rotating members: Walker Teret plays bass, sometimes guitar, percussion and backing vocals; Tony Drummond plays keys, percussion and backing vocals; Tommy Rouse plays guitar and percussion.

