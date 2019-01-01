LenzmanD&B producer & DJ (Teije Van Vliet, NL)
Lenzman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lenzman (real name Teije van Vliet) is a drum & bass producer from Amsterdam, Netherlands who is signed to Metalheadz. In 2016 he launched his own record label The North Quarter, which, to this day, released music by himself, Redeyes and FD.
His musical style can generally be categorized under the Liquid Funk subgenre. At one occasion, he articulated his vision to incorporate 90s' Hip Hop into drum & bass.
Lenzman's remix of the Children of Zeus song Still Standing was voted as Best Remix at the 2016 Drum and Bass Arena awards.
Lenzman Tracks
Last played on
Feelin High (feat. IAMDDB & Kinkai)
The Mouse Outfit
Feelin High (feat. IAMDDB & Kinkai)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yryt4.jpglink
Feelin High (feat. IAMDDB & Kinkai)
Last played on
In My Mind
Lenzman
In My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
In My Mind
Last played on
Another One (Lenzman Remix)
Joe Hertz
Another One (Lenzman Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cldsn.jpglink
Another One (Lenzman Remix)
Last played on
One Another (Lenzman Remix)
Joe Hertz
One Another (Lenzman Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cldsn.jpglink
One Another (Lenzman Remix)
Last played on
Lazybones
Zero T
Lazybones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whnd3.jpglink
Lazybones
Last played on
Can't Get Over You (feat. Lenzman & Big Brooklyn Red)
Submorphics
Can't Get Over You (feat. Lenzman & Big Brooklyn Red)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383yvs.jpglink
Can't Get Over You (feat. Lenzman & Big Brooklyn Red)
Baby Blue (feat. Lenzman)
FD
Baby Blue (feat. Lenzman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr75.jpglink
Baby Blue (feat. Lenzman)
Higher Ground (Lenzman Remix) (feat. T.R.A.C.)
Submorphics
Higher Ground (Lenzman Remix) (feat. T.R.A.C.)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383yvs.jpglink
Higher Ground (Lenzman Remix) (feat. T.R.A.C.)
Drowning
Lenzman
Drowning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Drowning
Last played on
Still Standing (Lenzman Remix) (feat. DRS)
Children of Zeus
Still Standing (Lenzman Remix) (feat. DRS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwzg.jpglink
Still Standing (Lenzman Remix) (feat. DRS)
Last played on
Grateful (feat. DRS)
Lenzman
Grateful (feat. DRS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Grateful (feat. DRS)
Last played on
Empty Promises (Jubei Remix)
Lenzman
Empty Promises (Jubei Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Empty Promises (Jubei Remix)
Last played on
Dont let go (feat. Redeyes)
Lenzman
Dont let go (feat. Redeyes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Dont let go (feat. Redeyes)
Last played on
High & Low (feat. Redeyes)
Lenzman
High & Low (feat. Redeyes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
High & Low (feat. Redeyes)
Last played on
What She Wants (Lenzman Remix)
Redeyes
What She Wants (Lenzman Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f354.jpglink
What She Wants (Lenzman Remix)
Last played on
Walk On By
Lenzman
Walk On By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Walk On By
Last played on
Still Standing (Lenzman Remix) (feat. DRS)
Children of Zeus
Still Standing (Lenzman Remix) (feat. DRS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwzg.jpglink
Still Standing (Lenzman Remix) (feat. DRS)
Last played on
Got My Mind Made Up
Lenzman
Got My Mind Made Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Got My Mind Made Up
Last played on
Stars
Lenzman
Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Stars
Last played on
Stay (feat. James Sunderland)
Ulterior Motive
Stay (feat. James Sunderland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01h1ckh.jpglink
Stay (feat. James Sunderland)
Last played on
Don't Let Go
Lenzman
Don't Let Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Don't Let Go
Stay
Ulterior Motive
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01h1ckh.jpglink
Stay
Wordsworth VIP
Lenzman
Wordsworth VIP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Wordsworth VIP
Down For Whatever
Lenzman
Down For Whatever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
Down For Whatever
African Dream
Lenzman
African Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stxvn.jpglink
African Dream
Still Standing (Lenzman Remix) vs Quest VIP (feat. DRS)
Children of Zeus
Still Standing (Lenzman Remix) vs Quest VIP (feat. DRS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwzg.jpglink
Still Standing (Lenzman Remix) vs Quest VIP (feat. DRS)
Last played on
