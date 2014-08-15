Jerry Murad's Harmonicats were an American harmonica-based group. The band was founded in 1947; by 2009, they were no longer performing. Originally they were named The Harmonica Madcaps and the group consisted of Jerry Murad (chromatic lead harmonica), Bob Hadamik (bass harmonica), Pete Pedersen (chromatic harmonica), and Al Fiore, (chord harmonica). They reformed later as a trio with Murad, Fiore, and bass harmonica player Don Les.[citation needed]

Pedersen and Gail Wallace remained contributors to the group throughout its existence, working on arrangements and occasionally recording.[citation needed]

During 1949 when Don Les' father died, the band called upon Johnny Thompson to fill in for Les on bass harmonica for a couple of weeks. Thompson went on to play with them at their residency gig at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas in the early 1950s. In the mid-1950s, Les suffered from a detached retina, and Thompson once again took his place until Les was able to return full time later in the decade.[citation needed]