Jordan Reyne is an experimental musician originally from but soon after her birth her parents moved with her to New Zealand, now living in the UK. Jordan's sound has been variously described as "industrial-tinged folk" and "antipodean Steampunk" yet defies any cut and dried genre description. She combines the two usually disparate genres of folk and industrial, bringing in Celtic vocal melody, historically based narrative and the sounds of steam, iron and industrial "found sound". Several of her releases are set in the time of the Industrial Revolution.
