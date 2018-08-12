Gabriel YaredBorn 7 October 1949
Gabriel Yared
1949-10-07
Gabriel Yared Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriel Yared (Arabic: غبريال يارد; born 7 October 1949) is a French-Lebanese composer, best known for his work in French and American cinema.
Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Yared went on to score the French films Betty Blue and Camille Claudel. He later worked on English language films, particularly those directed by Anthony Minghella. He won an Oscar and a Grammy Award for his work on The English Patient (1996) and was nominated for both The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) and Cold Mountain (2003).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gabriel Yared Tracks
The Marriage
Gabriel Yared
The Marriage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Marriage
Opening
Gabriel Yared
Opening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Opening
Last Love
Gabriel Yared
Last Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Love
The Scar
Gabriel Yared
The Scar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Scar
Lonely Christmas
Gabriel Yared
Lonely Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonely Christmas
A Beautiful Dream
Gabriel Yared
A Beautiful Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Beautiful Dream
Beethoven
Gabriel Yared
Beethoven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beethoven
Devon
Gabriel Yared
Devon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Devon
Don't Ever Leave Me
Gabriel Yared
Don't Ever Leave Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Ever Leave Me
Fire
Gabriel Yared
Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire
Seeds of Doubt
Gabriel Yared
Seeds of Doubt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seeds of Doubt
The Beach
Gabriel Yared
The Beach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beach
The Cows
Gabriel Yared
The Cows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cows
Making Love
Gabriel Yared
Making Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Making Love
First Meeting
Gabriel Yared
First Meeting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First Meeting
The Happy Prince (2018): Cemetery
Gabriel Yared
The Happy Prince (2018): Cemetery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Happy Prince (2018): Cemetery
Orchestra
Chocolat (2016): Overture and Le Grand Cirque
Gabriel Yared
Chocolat (2016): Overture and Le Grand Cirque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chocolat (2016): Overture and Le Grand Cirque
Orchestra
The Lives of Others (2006): Sonata For A Good Man
Gabriel Yared
The Lives of Others (2006): Sonata For A Good Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lives of Others (2006): Sonata For A Good Man
Performer
Troy (2004): The Sacking of Troy
Gabriel Yared
Troy (2004): The Sacking of Troy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Troy (2004): The Sacking of Troy
Cold Mountain (2003): Love Theme
Gabriel Yared
Cold Mountain (2003): Love Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Mountain (2003): Love Theme
The Talented Mr Ripley (1999): Italia
Gabriel Yared
The Talented Mr Ripley (1999): Italia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Talented Mr Ripley (1999): Italia
The English Patient (1996): The English Patient
Gabriel Yared
The English Patient (1996): The English Patient
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
The English Patient (1996): The English Patient
City of Angels (1999): City of Angels
Gabriel Yared
City of Angels (1999): City of Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City of Angels (1999): City of Angels
Sauve qui peut la Vie (1980): Slow Motion
Gabriel Yared
Sauve qui peut la Vie (1980): Slow Motion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sauve qui peut la Vie (1980): Slow Motion
Orchestra
L'amant (1992): L'amant
Gabriel Yared
L'amant (1992): L'amant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'amant (1992): L'amant
Orchestra
L'amant (1992): Un baiser sur la vitre
Gabriel Yared
L'amant (1992): Un baiser sur la vitre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'amant (1992): Un baiser sur la vitre
Orchestra
Vincent and Theo (1990): Theme
Gabriel Yared
Vincent and Theo (1990): Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vincent and Theo (1990): Theme
Betty Blue (1986): Betty and Zorg
Gabriel Yared
Betty Blue (1986): Betty and Zorg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Betty Blue (1986): Betty and Zorg
Number One Ladies' Detective Agency (2008): Main Theme
Gabriel Yared
Number One Ladies' Detective Agency (2008): Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Number One Ladies' Detective Agency (2008): Main Theme
Orchestra
The Talented Mr Ripley (1999): Lullaby for Cain
Gabriel Yared
The Talented Mr Ripley (1999): Lullaby for Cain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqks4.jpglink
The Talented Mr Ripley (1999): Lullaby for Cain
Last played on
Message in a Bottle (1999): To All Ships At Sea
Gabriel Yared
Message in a Bottle (1999): To All Ships At Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Message in a Bottle (1999): To All Ships At Sea
Last played on
The Promise (2017): Voyage to Constantinople
Gabriel Yared
The Promise (2017): Voyage to Constantinople
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Promise (2017): Voyage to Constantinople
Performer
Last played on
37.2 Le Matin (1980) (Betty Blue) - Maudits Manéges
Gabriel Yared
37.2 Le Matin (1980) (Betty Blue) - Maudits Manéges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
37.2 Le Matin (1980) (Betty Blue) - Maudits Manéges
Orchestra
Last played on
It's Only The End of The Word (2017) "Louis et sa mere"
Gabriel Yared
It's Only The End of The Word (2017) "Louis et sa mere"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Only The End of The Word (2017) "Louis et sa mere"
Orchestra
Last played on
Générique de fin (Coco et Igor)
Gabriel Yared
Générique de fin (Coco et Igor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Générique de fin (Coco et Igor)
Last played on
Message In A Bottle
Gabriel Yared
Message In A Bottle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Message In A Bottle
Last played on
Cold Mountain Anthem
Gabriel Yared
Cold Mountain Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Mountain Anthem
Last played on
The English Patient Soundtrack: Rupert Bear
Gabriel Yared
The English Patient Soundtrack: Rupert Bear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
The English Patient Soundtrack: Rupert Bear
Last played on
THE LIVES OF OTHERS (2006): Die unsichtbare Front
Gabriel Yared
THE LIVES OF OTHERS (2006): Die unsichtbare Front
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE LIVES OF OTHERS (2006): Die unsichtbare Front
Last played on
Betty Blue Theme
Gabriel Yared
Betty Blue Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Betty Blue Theme
Last played on
C'est Le Vent, Betty (Main Theme from Betty Blue)
Gabriel Yared
C'est Le Vent, Betty (Main Theme from Betty Blue)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY (1999): Crazy Tom
Gabriel Yared
THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY (1999): Crazy Tom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY (1999): Crazy Tom
Orchestra
Last played on
THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY (1999): Crazy Tom
Gabriel Yared
THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY (1999): Crazy Tom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY (1999): Crazy Tom
Last played on
Coco et Igor: End Credits
Gabriel Yared
Coco et Igor: End Credits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coco et Igor: End Credits
Last played on
GABRIEL YARED: Generique de fin (from 'Coco et Igor' soundtrack)
Gabriel Yared
GABRIEL YARED: Generique de fin (from 'Coco et Igor' soundtrack)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GABRIEL YARED: Generique de fin (from 'Coco et Igor' soundtrack)
Last played on
CAMILLE CLAUDEL (1988): Camille e Rodin
Gabriel Yared
CAMILLE CLAUDEL (1988): Camille e Rodin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CAMILLE CLAUDEL (1988): Camille e Rodin
Orchestra
Last played on
Betty et Zorg
Gabriel Yared
Betty et Zorg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Betty et Zorg
Last played on
As Far as Florence from The English Patient
Gabriel Yared
As Far as Florence from The English Patient
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
