Gabriel Yared (Arabic: غبريال يارد; born 7 October 1949) is a French-Lebanese composer, best known for his work in French and American cinema.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Yared went on to score the French films Betty Blue and Camille Claudel. He later worked on English language films, particularly those directed by Anthony Minghella. He won an Oscar and a Grammy Award for his work on The English Patient (1996) and was nominated for both The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) and Cold Mountain (2003).