Much ado about nothing - 4 pieces arr. for violin and piano [from the incidental music] - no.3; Gartenscene [Garden scene]
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Humoresque in G flat major, Op.101 no.7
Antonín Dvořák
L'heure exquise (Chansons grises)
Reynaldo Hahn
Les heures
Jérôme Ducros
A Chloris
Reynaldo Hahn
Variations on one string on a theme by Rossini
Nicolò Paganini
Un poco triste, Op 17 No 3
Josef Suk, Renaud Capuçon & Jérôme Ducros
Les heures, op.27 no.1
Ernest Chausson
La lune blanche luit dans les bois
Gabriel Fauré
Revons, c'est l'heure
Jules Massenet
Spleen ('Il Pleure dans mon Coeur')
Gabriel Fauré
C'est l'extase
Gabriel Fauré
Mandoline
Jérôme Ducros
En sourdine, Op 58 No 2
Gabriel Fauré
San Francisco Night
Henri Dutilleux
Humoreske Op.101, No.7 for violin & piano
Antonín Dvořák
Mignonne
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Revons, c'est l'heure
Jérôme Ducros
Dvorak: Humoreske (Op.101 no.7) arr Kreisler for violin & piano
Renaud Capuçon
Green
Philippe Jaroussky
Qui je suis (Fisch-Ton-Kan)
Jérôme Ducros
Der Rosenkavalier (Waltzes), arr. Prihoda for violin and piano
Renaud Capuçon
Humoresque (Op.101`7) in G flat major, arr. Kreisler for violin and piano [orig. piano] (feat. Jérôme Ducros & Renaud Capuçon)
Antonín Dvořák
