UpsideDown is a Canadian producer and DJ of Indian descent. He primarily produces EDM, Hip Hop, R&B, Pop and Fusion Music and is influenced by American producers such as Kanye West, Dr Dre, Timbaland and others. UpsideDown's style of production consists of combining traditional instruments with modern rhythm and percussion.

