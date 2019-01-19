UpsideDown
UpsideDown
UpsideDown Biography (Wikipedia)
UpsideDown is a Canadian producer and DJ of Indian descent. He primarily produces EDM, Hip Hop, R&B, Pop and Fusion Music and is influenced by American producers such as Kanye West, Dr Dre, Timbaland and others. UpsideDown's style of production consists of combining traditional instruments with modern rhythm and percussion.
Got It All
UpsideDown
How Many Shots (feat. Amar Sandhu)
UpsideDown
Only You (feat. Anthony Lewis)
UpsideDown
Jaan Di (feat. UpsideDown)
PropheC
Jaan Di
The Prophec With Upsidedown
Phone (Remix) (feat. Mickey Singh)
UpsideDown
