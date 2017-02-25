Songbirds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2d0a1b4-754c-4edf-aad1-0f0bbc12032d
Songbirds Tracks
Sort by
Part Of Me
Songbirds
Part Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Part Of Me
Last played on
Songbird
Songbirds
Songbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songbird
Last played on
Wake Up Call
Songbirds
Wake Up Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wake Up Call
Last played on
The Only Thing I'm Guilty Of (Is Loving You)
Songbirds
The Only Thing I'm Guilty Of (Is Loving You)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songbirds Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist