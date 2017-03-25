Manzie Johnson (August 19, 1906 – April 9, 1971) was an American jazz drummer.

Johnson was raised in New York City, where he played piano and violin before switching to drums. He worked with Willie Gant's Ramblers (1926), June Clark, Elmer Snowden, Joe Steele, Fats Waller, Jelly Roll Morton (1928), James P. Johnson, and Horace Henderson (1930) before joining Don Redman's orchestra, where he played from 1931 to 1937. Johnson then spent time as a freelance musician with Red Allen, Benny Morton, Willie Bryant, Lil Armstrong, Mezz Mezzrow, Redman and James P. Johnson again, Ovie Alston, and Fletcher Henderson. He served in the military during World War II, then played part-time with Sidney Bechet (ca. 1951), Garvin Bushell, and Happy Caldwell. Johnson never led his own recording session.