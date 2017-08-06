Greta KellerBorn 8 February 1903. Died 11 November 1977
Greta Keller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1903-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2cbe154-926d-4d69-925d-01547699c0f3
Greta Keller Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaretha "Greta" Keller (February 8, 1903 – November 11, 1977) was an American cabaret singer and actress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Greta Keller Tracks
Sort by
Call Me Sweetheart
Greta Keller
Call Me Sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me Sweetheart
Last played on
Lazy Afternoon
Greta Keller
Lazy Afternoon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SO LITTLE TIME
Greta Keller
SO LITTLE TIME
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe in Miracles
Greta Keller
I Believe in Miracles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe in Miracles
Last played on
Lights Out
Greta Keller
Lights Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lights Out
Last played on
If You Go Away
Greta Keller
If You Go Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Go Away
Last played on
Lamplight
Greta Keller
Lamplight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lamplight
Last played on
Would You
Greta Keller
Would You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Would You
Blue Moon
Greta Keller
Blue Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Moon
Auf Wiedersen My Dear
Greta Keller
Auf Wiedersen My Dear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auf Wiedersen My Dear
ON TREASURE ISLAND
Greta Keller
ON TREASURE ISLAND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These foolish things
Greta Keller
These foolish things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These foolish things
Last played on
Thanks for the memory
Greta Keller
Thanks for the memory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Come Easy Go
Greta Keller
Easy Come Easy Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Come Easy Go
Auf Wiedersein
Greta Keller
Auf Wiedersein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auf Wiedersein
Wilkomen
Greta Keller
Wilkomen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wilkomen
Heiraten (feat. Greta Keller & Fred Ebb)
John Kander
Heiraten (feat. Greta Keller & Fred Ebb)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5lm.jpglink
Heiraten (feat. Greta Keller & Fred Ebb)
Last played on
Greta Keller Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist