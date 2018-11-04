Bob Manning (born June 1947) is a vocalist now living in Minnesota, United States.

Bob began singing gospel music as a child in Virginia, U.S., and followed a stage career to New York City where he worked with among others: Gladys Knight, James Brown, Bo Diddley, Dick Clark, The Coasters and later The Four Tops.

Living in Sweden from 1983 to 1998, Bob had a number of bands and worked with top-notch Swedish artists such as Ann-Christine Hedmark, Roger Pontare and Coste Apetrea; and was responsible for the first single recording of "Soul Sister" with Zemya Hamilton (Sonet Recording Studio).

From 1991 to 1998, he worked mainly with The Soul Enterprise, and toured throughout Scandinavia, appearing at venues such as Fasching, Stampen, the Stockholm Jazz & Blues Festival, the Stockholm Water Festival, etc., and opened for or shared the stage with Soul giants such as Isaac Hayes, Al Green and Wilson Pickett.