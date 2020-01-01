Cheung Hok YauBorn 10 July 1961
Cheung Hok Yau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2cab261-63cc-4ccf-8023-6b6e8588bb62
Cheung Hok Yau Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacky Cheung Hok-yau (born 10 July 1961) is a Hong Kong singer, songwriter and actor. With more than 25 million records sold as of 2003, he is regarded as one of the "Four Heavenly Kings" and has been deemed the "God of Songs" of Hong Kong.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cheung Hok Yau Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist