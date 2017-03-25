Alex Smoke
Alex Smoke Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Smoke is a Scottish music producer and DJ, from Glasgow based in London, making techno, electronic and classical music. He has released three studio albums, Incommunicado (2005) and Paradolia (2006) on Soma Records [1], and "Lux" (2010) on his own label Hum+Haw. [2] He contributed a track to Cocoon Recordings' 'Cocoon Compilation F' album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alex Smoke Tracks
Remembered II
Alex Smoke
Remembered II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remembered II
Last played on
Dust (Mano Le Tough Remix)
Alex Smoke
Dust (Mano Le Tough Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dust (Mano Le Tough Remix)
Last played on
Astar Mara (Alex Smoke Dub)
Alex Smoke
Astar Mara (Alex Smoke Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Astar Mara (Alex Smoke Dub)
Last played on
Dire Need (Tale Of Us Remix)
Alex Smoke
Dire Need (Tale Of Us Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4ph3.jpglink
Dire Need (Tale Of Us Remix)
Last played on
Dire Need (Tale Of Us Remix)
Alex Smoke
Dire Need (Tale Of Us Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yearning Mississippi
Alex Smoke
Yearning Mississippi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yearning Mississippi
Last played on
Dust
Alex Smoke
Dust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dust
Last played on
Lux+ (Album Long Mix)
Alex Smoke
Lux+ (Album Long Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lux+ (Album Long Mix)
Last played on
Green Man
Alex Smoke
Green Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Man
Last played on
Dust (Tessela remix)
Alex Smoke
Dust (Tessela remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dust (Tessela remix)
Last played on
Make My Day (Lusine Remix)
Alex Smoke
Make My Day (Lusine Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make My Day (Lusine Remix)
Last played on
Scunner (Jon Convex Remix)
Alex Smoke
Scunner (Jon Convex Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scunner (Jon Convex Remix)
Last played on
Rats (ECB Edit)
Alex Smoke
Rats (ECB Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rats (ECB Edit)
Last played on
Master Of Tomorrow (Wraetlic Remix)
Alex Smoke
Master Of Tomorrow (Wraetlic Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lux+
Alex Smoke
Lux+
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lux+
Last played on
Harmonious
Alex Smoke
Harmonious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmonious
Last played on
Physic (from the LP Lux)
Alex Smoke
Physic (from the LP Lux)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Physic (from the LP Lux)
Last played on
