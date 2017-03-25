Alex Smoke is a Scottish music producer and DJ, from Glasgow based in London, making techno, electronic and classical music. He has released three studio albums, Incommunicado (2005) and Paradolia (2006) on Soma Records [1], and "Lux" (2010) on his own label Hum+Haw. [2] He contributed a track to Cocoon Recordings' 'Cocoon Compilation F' album.