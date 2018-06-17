Shades of Blue
Shades of Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2c6378a-9d6d-4883-80f1-f1dab08540b9
Shades of Blue Tracks
Sort by
Oh, How Happy
Shades of Blue
Oh, How Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh, How Happy
Last played on
When You Can
Shades of Blue
When You Can
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Can
Last played on
That Phone
Shades of Blue
That Phone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Phone
Last played on
Dream Tonight
Shades of Blue
Dream Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Tonight
Last played on
Home, Home
Shades of Blue
Home, Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home, Home
Last played on
Powers Of Two
Shades of Blue
Powers Of Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Powers Of Two
Last played on
For The Rescue
Shades of Blue
For The Rescue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For The Rescue
Last played on
Park My Car
Shades of Blue
Park My Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Park My Car
Last played on
Voodoo Blues
Shades of Blue
Voodoo Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voodoo Blues
Last played on
Shades of Blue Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist