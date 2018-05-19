Maga Bo (born Bo Anderson in Seattle, Washington) is an American Brazilian DJ, producer, sound engineer and ethnomusicologist. Though he currently resides in Rio de Janeiro, he is constantly traveling around the World to research local rhythms. He's been to over 40 countries with this purpose. His music is a fusion of many styles such as hip-hop, ragga, grime, bhangra, raï, batucada, coco, samba, dubstep, maculelê, jongo, capoeira, dub and kuduro.