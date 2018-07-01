Consuelo VelázquezBorn 29 August 1924. Died 22 January 2005
Consuelo Velázquez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-08-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2c4674d-35eb-4e86-9100-1da0a2985cb1
Consuelo Velázquez Biography (Wikipedia)
Consuelo Velázquez Torres (Ciudad Guzmán Zapotlán el Grande, Jalisco, August 21, 1916 – January 22, 2005) (popularly also known as Consuelito Velázquez[citation needed]) was a Mexican concert pianist, songwriter and recording artist. (Most music resources, however, list her birth date as August 29, 1924.[citation needed])
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Consuelo Velázquez Tracks
Sort by
Besame Mucho
Consuelo Velázquez
Besame Mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Besame Mucho
Last played on
Besame mucho
Juan Diego Flórez
Besame mucho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mx04w.jpglink
Besame mucho
Last played on
Besame mucho
Consuelo Velázquez
Besame mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Besame mucho
Ensemble
Last played on
Besame mucho
Consuelo Velázquez & Il Divo
Besame mucho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnqm.jpglink
Besame mucho
Composer
Last played on
Besame mucho
C. Velazquez
Besame mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Besame mucho
Last played on
Consuelo Velázquez - Besame mucho
Consuelo Velázquez
Consuelo Velázquez - Besame mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Consuelo Velázquez - Besame mucho
Last played on
Besame mucho, arr. Malcolm Abbs
Consuelo Velázquez
Besame mucho, arr. Malcolm Abbs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Besame mucho, arr. Malcolm Abbs
Last played on
Besame mucho
Consuelo Velázquez
Besame mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Besame mucho
Last played on
Consuelo Velázquez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist