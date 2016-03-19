Serenata GuayanesaFormed 1971
Serenata Guayanesa
1971
Serenata Guayanesa Biography (Wikipedia)
Serenata Guayanesa is a vocal and instrumental quartet that plays typical Venezuelan folk music. It is one of the two best known groups playing this music (the other being Un Solo Pueblo).
Serenata Guayanesa Tracks
Golpe y estribillo
Golpe y estribillo
Golpe Y Estribillo (Joropo Oriental)
Golpe Y Estribillo (Joropo Oriental)
El Sapo - The Toad (Golpe Guayanés)
El Sapo - The Toad (Golpe Guayanés)
