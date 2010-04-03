Marvin SappBorn 6 December 1967
Marvin Sapp
Marvin Sapp Biography (Wikipedia)
Bishop Marvin Louis Sapp (born January 28, 1967) is an American Gospel music singer-songwriter who recorded with the group Commissioned during the 1990s before beginning a record-breaking solo career. Sapp is also the founder and senior pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He recorded Perfect Peace in 1995.
Marvin Sapp Tracks
The Best In Me
Marvin Sapp
The Best In Me
Magnify
Marvin Sapp
Magnify
Magnify
