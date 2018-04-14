Mahavishnu OrchestraFormed 1971. Disbanded 1976
Mahavishnu Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05mgmr7.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2be74f5-0735-46f7-a295-7e41aab30029
Mahavishnu Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Mahavishnu Orchestra were a multinational jazz-rock fusion band formed in New York City in 1971 by English guitarist John McLaughlin. The group underwent several line-up changes throughout its history across two stints from 1971 to 1976 and 1984 to 1987.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mahavishnu Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Planetary Citizen
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Planetary Citizen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Planetary Citizen
Last played on
Meeting Of The Spirits
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Meeting Of The Spirits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Meeting Of The Spirits
Last played on
You Know You Know
Mahavishnu Orchestra
You Know You Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
You Know You Know
Last played on
Sanctuary
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Sanctuary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Sanctuary
Last played on
Miles Beyond
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Miles Beyond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Miles Beyond
Last played on
Miles Beyond (Miles Davis)
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Miles Beyond (Miles Davis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Birds Of Fire
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Birds Of Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Birds Of Fire
Last played on
Trilogy
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Trilogy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Trilogy
Last played on
Power Of Love
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Power Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Power Of Love
Last played on
Awakening (feat. John McLaughlin)
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Awakening (feat. John McLaughlin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Awakening (feat. John McLaughlin)
Last played on
The Dance of Maya
Mahavishnu Orchestra
The Dance of Maya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
The Dance of Maya
Last played on
Trilogy Between Nothingness And Eternity
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Trilogy Between Nothingness And Eternity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Celestial Terrestrial Commuters
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Celestial Terrestrial Commuters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Meeting Of The Spirits (Lesson 6 - The Lecture)
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Meeting Of The Spirits (Lesson 6 - The Lecture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Dawn
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Dawn
Last played on
Open Country Joy
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Open Country Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Open Country Joy
Last played on
Be Happy
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Be Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Be Happy
Last played on
Sapphire Bullets Of Pure Love
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Sapphire Bullets Of Pure Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Sapphire Bullets Of Pure Love
Last played on
John McLaughlin and the Mahavishnu Orchestra - The Smile of The Beyond
John McLaughlin and the Mahavishnu Orchestra
John McLaughlin and the Mahavishnu Orchestra - The Smile of The Beyond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John McLaughlin and the Mahavishnu Orchestra - The Smile of The Beyond
Performer
Last played on
Can't Stand Your Funk (Unknown album, 1975)
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Can't Stand Your Funk (Unknown album, 1975)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Wings Of Karma
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Wings Of Karma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Wings Of Karma
Last played on
Vision Is A Naked Sword
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Vision Is A Naked Sword
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Vision Is A Naked Sword
Last played on
Thousand Island Park
Mahavishnu Orchestra
Thousand Island Park
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgmt0.jpglink
Thousand Island Park
Last played on
Mahavishnu Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist