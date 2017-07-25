Eugene McGuinnessBorn 11 August 1985
Eugene McGuinness
Eugene McGuinness Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugene Michael McGuinness (born 11 August 1985 in Leytonstone, London) is an English singer-songwriter and frontman of Eugene + the Lizards.
Eugene McGuinness Tracks
Shotgun
Eugene McGuinness
Shotgun
Shotgun
I Drink Your Milkshake
Eugene McGuinness
I Drink Your Milkshake
Harlequinade - 6 Music session 29/02/2012
Eugene McGuinness
Harlequinade - 6 Music session 29/02/2012
Shotgun - 6 Music session 29/02/2012
Eugene McGuinness
Shotgun - 6 Music session 29/02/2012
Shotgun - 6 Music session 29/02/2012
Video Game - 6 Music session 29/02/2012
Eugene McGuinness
Video Game - 6 Music session 29/02/2012
The Cruller Kind
Eugene McGuinness
The Cruller Kind
The Cruller Kind
Amazing Grace
Eugene McGuinness
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace
Black Stang
Eugene McGuinness
Black Stang
Black Stang
Deception Of The Crush
Eugene McGuinness
Deception Of The Crush
Deception Of The Crush
Fairlight (Slight Return)
Eugene McGuinness
Fairlight (Slight Return)
Fairlight (Slight Return)
Godiva
Eugene McGuinness
Godiva
Godiva
She Paints Houses
Eugene McGuinness
She Paints Houses
She Paints Houses
Lion
Eugene McGuinness
Lion
Lion
Fairlight
Eugene McGuinness
Fairlight
Fairlight
Sugarplum (Instrumental)
Eugene McGuinness
Sugarplum (Instrumental)
Sugarplum (Instrumental)
Japanese Cars
Eugene McGuinness
Japanese Cars
Japanese Cars
Thunderbolt (Instrumental)
Eugene McGuinness
Thunderbolt (Instrumental)
Thunderbolt (Instrumental)
Sugarplum
Eugene McGuinness
Sugarplum
Sugarplum
