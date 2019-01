Damage are a British R&B boy band who achieved success in the 1990s with eleven hit singles, including four top 10 successes on the UK Singles Chart. They have sold 2.5 million records worldwide. The band consists of Jade Jones, Rahsaan J Bromfield, Andrez Harriott, Coreé Richards and Noel Simpson.

