DamageUK R&B/garage boy band, many dance remixes cross-genre. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2001
Damage are a British R&B boy band who achieved success in the 1990s with eleven hit singles, including four top 10 successes on the UK Singles Chart. They have sold 2.5 million records worldwide. The band consists of Jade Jones, Rahsaan J Bromfield, Andrez Harriott, Coreé Richards and Noel Simpson.
Damage Tracks
Ghetto Romance
Ghetto Romance
Ghetto Romance
Love II Love
Love II Love
Love II Love
Wonderful Tonight
Wonderful Tonight
Wonderful Tonight
