Paul Ryan (24 October 1948 – 29 November 1992) was an English singer, songwriter and record producer.

Born in Leeds, West Riding of Yorkshire, England, Paul and his twin brother Barry were the sons of singer Marion Ryan, and had some success as a singing duo during the 1960s, known simply as "Paul & Barry Ryan". However, the stress of public attention caused Paul to retreat into the background, while Barry went solo. Paul Ryan wrote Barry's 1968 hit, "Eloise", the 1971 hit "Who Put the Lights Out?" for Dana and another of his songs, "I Will Drink the Wine", was a UK hit single for Frank Sinatra.

In the 1970s, Ryan relocated to the United States and later left the music industry. In 1976, he released an album, Scorpio Rising. After returning to the UK in 1985, he earned his living from operating a chain of hairdressing salons.

The gothic punk band the Damned reached number 3 in the UK Singles Chart in 1986, with their version of "Eloise".

Ryan died of lung cancer in 1992 in London at the age of 44.