Anne-MarieBelgian 1970s schlager singer. Born 27 February 1957
Fairytale Of New York (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 12 Dec 2017)
Ed Sheeran
Perfect To Me (Back N Fourth Remix)
Anne-Marie
Perfect (album version)
Anne-Marie
Let Me Live (Banx & Ranx Remix) (feat. Anne-Marie & Mr. Eazi)
Rudimental
Leave (Get Out)
Anne-Marie
Let Me Live (M-22 Remix) (feat. Anne-Marie & Mr. Eazi)
Rudimental
2002 (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Anne-Marie
2002
Anne-Marie
