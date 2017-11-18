ArtifactsUS American rap group. Formed 1994
Artifacts
1994
Artifacts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Artifacts is a hip hop group consisting of El Da Sensei, Tame One and DJ Kaos. They hail from Newark, New Jersey and made underground music that paid homage to the four elements of hip hop. The Artifacts' most popular single "Wrong Side of Da Tracks" paid special homage to graffiti art, as they were graffiti artists themselves.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Artifacts Tracks
Wrong Side Of Da Tracks
Artifacts
Wrong Side Of Da Tracks
Wrong Side Of Da Tracks
Last played on
Wrong Side Of Da Tracks (Acapella)
Artifacts
Wrong Side Of Da Tracks (Acapella)
Wrong Side Of Da Tracks (Acapella)
Last played on
C'mon With Da Git Down (Remix)
Artifacts
C'mon With Da Git Down (Remix)
C'mon With Da Git Down (Remix)
Last played on
Art Of Facts
Artifacts
Art Of Facts
Art Of Facts
Last played on
The Ultimate
Artifacts
The Ultimate
The Ultimate
Last played on
C'mon Wit Da Git Down (Remix) feat Busta Rhymes
Artifacts
C'mon Wit Da Git Down (Remix) feat Busta Rhymes
