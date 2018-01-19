Vince Lawrence (born January 6, 1964, Chicago, Illinois, United States) is an American dance music producer, businessman and is one of the leading innovators of the genre of music called "house music". Industry insiders recognize Lawrence as co-author of "On and On", the first recording officially designated "house music". He worked with Jesse Saunders in the initial creation of Jes Say Records, designing its logo by hand. He served as head of marketing and was the lyric writer for "Funk U Up" (the first House track to ever make it onto the Billboard charts), "Undercover" by Dr. Derelict, "Real Love", and many other songs released in the label's heyday. He also co-authored "Love Can't Turn Around" with Daryl Pandy, which reached #10 in the UK Singles Chart in 1986 and started the House music revolution in the UK. He organized Trax Records, a Chicago house label. He is the founder of Slang MusicGroup, which has received numerous gold and platinum awards for their contributions.