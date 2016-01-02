Solar Fields
Magnus Birgersson, better known by his stage name Solar Fields, is a Swedish electronic music artist. As of 2014, he has released fifteen albums, and has also scored all interactive in-game music for the Electronic Arts game Mirror's Edge as well as its sequel, Mirror's Edge Catalyst. His latest album, Ourdom, was released on 29 March 2018.
Cocoon Moon
Solar Fields
Cocoon Moon
Cocoon Moon
Upcoming Events
13
Jun
2019
Solar Fields, Desert Dwellers, CloZee, Hedflux, Quanta, Globular, Kukan Dub Lagan, Brujo's Bowl, Naan, Terra Nine, Mouldy Soul, Neurodriver, Land Switcher, Symbolico, AKASHA EXPERIENCE, Bad Tango, Monk3ylogic, Firefarm, Johnny Blue, Unconscious Minds, Bayawaka and Oversoul - Re:Creation
Unknown venue, Milton Keynes, UK
