María Josefina Bayo Jiménez (born 28 May 1961 in Fitero) is a Spanish soprano. Bayo studied at the Conservatorio Navarro de Música Pablo Sarasate in Pamplona and the Hochschule für Musik in Detmold.
Le Violette
Alessandro Scarlatti
Le Violette
Le Violette
Last played on
Giulio Cesare - Da Tempeste il Legno
George Frideric Handel
Giulio Cesare - Da Tempeste il Legno
Giulio Cesare - Da Tempeste il Legno
Last played on
Lascia, ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
María Bayo
Lascia, ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Lascia, ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efvrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-02T01:22:52
2
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6b8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-28T01:22:52
28
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
