Iris is an American synthpop band, formed by Reagan Jones and Mat Morris in 1993. After the release of their first album Disconnect, Matthew Morris was replaced with Andrew Sega, who pushed the band's sound in a more experimental electronic direction. Their latest album, Radiant, was released in October 2014.

