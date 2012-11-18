IrisTexan synthpop band. Formed 1999
Iris
1999
Iris Biography (Wikipedia)
Iris is an American synthpop band, formed by Reagan Jones and Mat Morris in 1993. After the release of their first album Disconnect, Matthew Morris was replaced with Andrew Sega, who pushed the band's sound in a more experimental electronic direction. Their latest album, Radiant, was released in October 2014.
Iris Tracks
Long Walk To Sleep
Long Walk To Sleep
Out Of Fiction
Out Of Fiction
Your Sacrifice
Your Sacrifice
