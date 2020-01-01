Arthur Phipps is a jazz double-bass player. He has played with Sonny Rollins, Babs Gonzales, Bruce Lawrence, Roy Haynes, Don Redman, Linton Garner, Wynton Kelly, Jordan Fordin, J. J. Johnson, Bennie Green, Rudy Van Gelder, Julius Watkins, Albert Socarras, Paul Chambers, Mal Waldron, Art Taylor, Fats Navarro, John Richard Lewis, Jackie Mills, David Amram and Jackie McLean.