James is an English rock band from Manchester, which was formed in 1982 and enjoyed popularity throughout the 1990s. The band's best-known singles include "Come Home", "Sit Down", "She's a Star" and "Laid", which also became a hit on American college radio.

Following the departure of lead singer Tim Booth in 2001, the band became inactive, but reunited in January 2007 and has gone on to produce a further six albums. James's hit single "Come Home" was voted the greatest ever Manchester anthem in a radio poll. Live performance has continually remained a central part of the band's output. As of 2010, the band had sold more than 25 million albums worldwide.