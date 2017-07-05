James
1982
James Biography (Wikipedia)
James is an English rock band from Manchester, which was formed in 1982 and enjoyed popularity throughout the 1990s. The band's best-known singles include "Come Home", "Sit Down", "She's a Star" and "Laid", which also became a hit on American college radio.
Following the departure of lead singer Tim Booth in 2001, the band became inactive, but reunited in January 2007 and has gone on to produce a further six albums. James's hit single "Come Home" was voted the greatest ever Manchester anthem in a radio poll. Live performance has continually remained a central part of the band's output. As of 2010, the band had sold more than 25 million albums worldwide.
James Performances & Interviews
- "Doing one record's a throwback, two plants us in the '70s" - James have no regrets about sticking to the album formathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0581lk4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0581lk4.jpg2017-07-07T14:38:00.000ZJim and Saul from James explain how the band's prolific songwriting caused them to eschew the modern move away from traditional album releases.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0581fwm
"Doing one record's a throwback, two plants us in the '70s" - James have no regrets about sticking to the album format
- Tim Booth chats to Lizhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043tgdb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043tgdb.jpg2016-08-06T14:29:00.000ZJames frontman Tim Booth chats to Lizhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043tgdr
Tim Booth chats to Liz
- James - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zc4g1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zc4g1.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZThe indie veterans open up Glastonbury 2016 with classic anthems and songs from their new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zlkhh
James - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- James | Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mrwcy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mrwcy.jpg2016-03-15T09:42:00.000ZJanice is joined by Jim Glennie and Saul Davies from Jameshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03mrwdg
James | Interview
- Tim Booth talks James album & remembers the old times.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m563f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m563f.jpg2016-03-09T15:39:00.000ZTim remeberes the best and touching James moments and talks new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m564l
Tim Booth talks James album & remembers the old times.
- Jim and Saul from James chat to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gbvx8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gbvx8.jpg2016-01-23T15:06:00.000ZJim and Saul talk about recording their new album, Girl At The End Of The World.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03gbw03
Jim and Saul from James chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
- James join Radcliffe and Maconie in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0204c3c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0204c3c.jpg2014-05-31T12:42:00.000ZLarry Gott and Tim Booth of Manchester band James join Mark and Stuart in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0204c3f
James join Radcliffe and Maconie in the studio
James Tracks
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/ahh4mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T02:12:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zc4w0.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
11:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: James
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exvhzc
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-10-10T02:12:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p028djll.jpg
10
Oct
2014
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: James
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/abb9mb
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-12T02:12:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022rpml.jpg
12
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Glastonbury: 1990
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edp6v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1990-06-22T02:12:34
22
Jun
1990
Glastonbury: 1990
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 1985
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enmbj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1985-06-21T02:12:34
21
Jun
1985
Glastonbury: 1985
Worthy Farm, Pilton
