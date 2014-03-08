No Atlas were an English progressive-indie band from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, formed in 2013. The band consisted of Ollie Weikert (lead vocals, bass), Bradley Hutchings (guitar, backing vocals), Andy Burgess (drums, percussion).

No Atlas (originally called Metropolis) released their debut EP Where People Have Been in 2013 and their popularity rose in the United Kingdom with the release of their single, “I Don’t Wanna” (2013). No Atlas’ second EP, Reply and Reply (2014), propelled them to greater national exposure with consistent radio airplay from BBC Introducing, BBC 6 Music and Tone Radio.

They are of the few indie rock bands to hail from the Cheltenham music scene at the dawn of the 2013 and almost singularly helped create the progressive-indie movement.

In July 2015 it was announced they would be splitting but it is rumored they may reunite and begin touring again.