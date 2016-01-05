Ivan Ženatý (born February 2, 1962) is a Czech violinist.

Ženatý is appearing repeatedly as a guest artist with famed ensembles internationally as BBC Symphony Orchestra of London, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Berliner Sympphoniker, Orchestra Nacional de Madrid as well as with all of the orchestras in his home land, in prior with the Czech Philharmonic Orechestra, the Prague Symphony Orchestra and the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra. What mostly attract the attention are his solo and chamber music projects (the complete Bach Sonatas and Partitas for violin solo or Beethoven and Brahms Sonatas from recent seasons). Ivan Zenaty reaches abroad public without abandoning the world of classical music for even a moment. Besides the technical perfection everyone would expect, he is also appreciated for his taste and style and for his captivatingly beautiful tone.

The violinist began his professional career with his participation in the finale of the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, followed by his debut with the Czech Philharmonic and Libor Pesek and his first prize at the Prague Spring Competition. He earned the title of laureate at the UNESCO International Rostrum of Young Performers (1989). in 1990 Mr. Zenaty made his debut in London, in 1991 at the Berliner Philharmonie and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, in 1994 in Tokyo and in 1996 in New York and Buenos Aires. He has collaborated with Yehudi Menuhin, Yo-Yo Ma, Serge Baudo, Valery Gergiev, Andrey Boreyko, Neville Marriner and many others.