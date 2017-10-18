Kissy Sell Out, born Thomas Bisdee on 18 June 1984 in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England, is a British/Canadian DJ, producer, graphic designer, label manager of San City High Records and Stepper Man, part-time astrophysicist and science columnist for Sick Chirpse. Kissy Sell Out gained notability in 2006 for his electro music productions and energetic DJ style. In 2009 Mixmag described him as "one of the most exciting, charismatic and entertaining DJs of the decade".

In addition to his DJ work and he has released five albums – Youth, Wild Romance, Introducing Kissy Sell Out, San City High All Stars Vol. 1 & 2 – and composed official music for the 2012 Olympics ceremonies held in London.