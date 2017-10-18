Kissy Sell OutBorn 18 June 1984
Kissy Sell Out Biography
Kissy Sell Out, born Thomas Bisdee on 18 June 1984 in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England, is a British/Canadian DJ, producer, graphic designer, label manager of San City High Records and Stepper Man, part-time astrophysicist and science columnist for Sick Chirpse. Kissy Sell Out gained notability in 2006 for his electro music productions and energetic DJ style. In 2009 Mixmag described him as "one of the most exciting, charismatic and entertaining DJs of the decade".
In addition to his DJ work and he has released five albums – Youth, Wild Romance, Introducing Kissy Sell Out, San City High All Stars Vol. 1 & 2 – and composed official music for the 2012 Olympics ceremonies held in London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kissy Sell Out Tracks
Tell You (DJ Q Remix) (feat. Holly Lois)
Tell You (DJ Q Remix) (feat. Holly Lois)
Tell You (DJ Q Remix) (feat. Holly Lois)
That;s What It Is (Kissy Sellout Remix) (feat. Lady Leshurr & Trilla)
Hybrid Theory
That;s What It Is (Kissy Sellout Remix) (feat. Lady Leshurr & Trilla)
That;s What It Is (Kissy Sellout Remix) (feat. Lady Leshurr & Trilla)
Caught Up
Jamie George
Caught Up
Caught Up
Tell You
Tell You
Tell You
Who Walks Alone (Suck Fake & Daniel Brooks Remix)
Who Walks Alone (Suck Fake & Daniel Brooks Remix)
This Kiss (Filed Under K Remix)
This Kiss (Filed Under K Remix)
This Kiss (Filed Under K Remix)
Turn It On (Feat. MC Cobra) (Flex Dub)
Turn It On (Feat. MC Cobra) (Flex Dub)
Turn It On VIP Ft Cobra & RB (Flex Remix)
Turn It On VIP Ft Cobra & RB (Flex Remix)
Turn It On (Feat MC Cobra) (Twiggy & Trufix Remix)
Turn It On (Feat MC Cobra) (Twiggy & Trufix Remix)
Turn It On Ft MC Cobra & MC RB (Flex Remix)
Turn It On Ft MC Cobra & MC RB (Flex Remix)
Turn It On (Feat. MC Cobra) (Dillon Francis Remix)
Turn It On (Feat. MC Cobra) (Dillon Francis Remix)
Twiggy (DJ Kue Remix)
Twiggy (DJ Kue Remix)
Twiggy (DJ Kue Remix)
Turn It On (Ft. MC Cobra) (Flex VIP Edit)
Turn It On (Ft. MC Cobra) (Flex VIP Edit)
Homesick (Ft. Oh Snap) (Botnek Remix)
Homesick (Ft. Oh Snap) (Botnek Remix)
Homesick (Ft. Oh Snap) (Botnek Remix)
Wild In The Warehouse (Ado's Concrete Mix)
Wild In The Warehouse (Ado's Concrete Mix)
Turn It On (The Squatters Remix)
Turn It On (The Squatters Remix)
Turn It On (The Squatters Remix)
Turn It On
Turn It On
Turn It On
Little Angel
Little Angel
Little Angel
Wild Romance
Wild Romance
Wild Romance
Homesick (feat. Oh Snap!!)
Homesick (feat. Oh Snap!!)
Homesick (feat. Oh Snap!!)
Homesick (Ft. Oh Snap!!) (Urchins Remix)
Homesick (Ft. Oh Snap!!) (Urchins Remix)
Homesick
Homesick
Homesick
Eternal
Eternal
Eternal
Redrinkulous
Redrinkulous
Redrinkulous
Wild In The Warehouse
Wild In The Warehouse
Wild In The Warehouse
Joanna
Joanna
Joanna
Turn It On Feat. MC Cobra
Turn It On Feat. MC Cobra
Turn It On Feat. MC Cobra
Twiggy
Twiggy
Twiggy
Mini Mix
Mini Mix
Mini Mix
Her
Her
Her
If You Say So (Kissy Klub)
If You Say So (Kissy Klub)
If You Say So (Kissy Klub)
Joanna (Faisal Chatar Remix)
Joanna (Faisal Chatar Remix)
Joanna (Faisal Chatar Remix)
Joanna (Figure Remix)
Joanna (Figure Remix)
Joanna (Figure Remix)
Modern Love (David Bowie Cover)
Modern Love (David Bowie Cover)
Modern Love (David Bowie Cover)
Garden Friends (16bit Remix)
Garden Friends (16bit Remix)
Garden Friends (16bit Remix)
This Kiss (Jack Beats Remix)
This Kiss (Jack Beats Remix)
This Kiss (Jack Beats Remix)
17
Mar
2019
Kissy Sell Out
Butlin's - Minehead, Minehead, UK
