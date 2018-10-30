Jon BatisteBorn 11 November 1986
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Batiste (born November 11, 1986) is an American musician, bandleader and TV personality. He has recorded and performed with artists in various genres of music (Stevie Wonder, Prince, Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, and Mavis Staples), released recordings consistently since 2005 and performed in more than 40 countries. Batiste regularly tours with his band Stay Human, and appears with them nightly as Bandleader and Musical Director on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Batiste also serves as the Music Director of The Atlantic and the Creative Director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.
Jon Batiste Tracks
Is It Over
Green Hill Zone
It's Alright (Why You Gotta)
